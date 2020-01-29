OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

