OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 307,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

