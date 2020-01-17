OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. 3,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,573. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,773,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after buying an additional 114,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,772,000 after buying an additional 71,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFG. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow