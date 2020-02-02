OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%.

OFG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 134,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 165.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

