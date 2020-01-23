OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.22

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.50. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 39,777 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.60.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 3,350.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

