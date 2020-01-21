OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces $0.17 Dividend

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 1,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

