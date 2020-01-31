OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

