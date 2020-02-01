OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?