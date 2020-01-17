OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 949.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 487,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 305.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 943,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

