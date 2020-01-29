OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €41.00 ($47.67) and last traded at €41.30 ($48.02), 13,781 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.80 ($49.77).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $735.15 million and a PE ratio of 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

