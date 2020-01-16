Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance