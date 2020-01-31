Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

