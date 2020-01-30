Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Posts Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

