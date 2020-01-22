OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) Trading Up 3.3%

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, approximately 116,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 240,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OHR Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.56% of OHR Pharmaceutical worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

