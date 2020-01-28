OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Short Interest Down 66.0% in January

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:OIBR.C traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 296,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,171. OI S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

OI S A/S Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?