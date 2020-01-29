Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 19,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 57,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

