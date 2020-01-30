Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE ODC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 12,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,282. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

