OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Hold”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $30.18.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

