Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce $244.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $274.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OIS. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Oil States International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 291,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

