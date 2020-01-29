Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oil States International in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

