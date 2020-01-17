Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 44.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com