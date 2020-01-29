Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of OIS opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

