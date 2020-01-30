Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oil States International traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 2076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several other research firms have also commented on OIS. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oil States International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $667.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

