Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Down 10.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oil States International traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $13.01, 1,334,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 500,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

OIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil States International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oil States International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

