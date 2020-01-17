Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Oilex shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 36,005,312 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.18.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

