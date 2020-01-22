Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,034. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Okta will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $11,218,012.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,048,678. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

