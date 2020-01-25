Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.37. The company had a trading volume of 417,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,075. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

