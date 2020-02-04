Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens set a $203.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

