Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.48

Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.48 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.48 ($1.19), with a volume of 590888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.98.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

