Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ONB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

