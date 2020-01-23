Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

ONB opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

