Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPOF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Point Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

