Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

