Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?