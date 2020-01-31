Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

