Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 165,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,244. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $367.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

