Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $395.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

