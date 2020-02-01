Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.37

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 1562296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?