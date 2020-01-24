Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

