Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 10,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OLLI traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 75,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $281,968.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after buying an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after buying an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after buying an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after buying an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

