Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of OLLI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 98,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,153. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $281,968.75. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 93.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

