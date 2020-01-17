Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.10

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 301060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Insiders sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

