Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. 414,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,686. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

