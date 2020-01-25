Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $281,968.75. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

