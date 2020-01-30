Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 217,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

ZEUS opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

