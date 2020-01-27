Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

ZEUS opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

