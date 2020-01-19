Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

ZEUS stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 45.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 25.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

