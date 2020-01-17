OLYMPUS CORP/S Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?