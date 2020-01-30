OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.47

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 2532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCPNY. ValuEngine lowered OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 326.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?