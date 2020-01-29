Omagine (OTCMKTS:OMAG) Trading Up 82%

Omagine Inc (OTCMKTS:OMAG) was up 82% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Omagine (OTCMKTS:OMAG)

Omagine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the entertainment, hospitality, and real-estate development opportunities primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. The company focuses on the design, development, and construction of mixed-use tourism and residential real-estate development projects.

